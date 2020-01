Photo credit: INSTARImages

RuPaul also shared a corset related story of his own. “When you do drag and you’re a man, you have to put your between me down there further between me down there,” RuPaul explained. “So sitting and doing anything — and with AJ and the Queen, 15, 16-hour days sometimes — so it’s corsets, it’s face stuff, it’s glue, it’s an intricate system of pulleys and weights.”