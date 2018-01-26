NEWS
Snubbed!

James Franco Is Quickly Removed From 'Vanity Fair' Cover Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

January 26, 2018 10:36AM

The actor was also left out of the nominations for the Oscars.

James Franco may have won a Golden Globe a few weeks ago, but he won’t have a shot at winning an Oscar, after being snubbed by the Academy over sexual misconduct allegations. On top of that, Vanity Fair removed him from the cover of their Hollywood Portfolio issue at the last minute.

A spokesperson for the prestigious magazine released a statement, and said, "We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him."
Though James has publicly denied claims against him, in a piece for the Los Angeles Times, five women accused the 39-year-old of behavior they found to be inappropriate.
One woman, Violet Paley, told the writer he once pressured her into performing oral sex on him. “He was kind of nudging my head down, and I just didn’t want him to hate me, so I did it.”
Meanwhile, in addition to Vanity Fair scrubbing James off their cover, they also found themselves in the midst of a photoshop scandal, after giving one of the cover stars an extra hand and another an extra leg!
