Snubbed!
James Franco Is Quickly Removed From 'Vanity Fair' Cover Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims
The actor was also left out of the nominations for the Oscars.
James Franco may have won a Golden Globe a few weeks ago, but he won’t have a shot at winning an Oscar, after being snubbed by the Academy over sexual misconduct allegations. On top of that, Vanity Fair removed him from the cover of their Hollywood Portfolio issue at the last minute.
