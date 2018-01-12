Yikes!
Watch James Franco's Awkward Sexual Harassment Skit On ‘SNL’
Five women have accused the actor of inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior.
James Franco portrayed a “creepy” corporate executive fired for inappropriate behavior on the job just one month before multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct.
In a December episode of Saturday Night Live, the actor starred in a skit about sexual harassment in the workplace, where his character was forced to apologize to his victims.
As OK! readers’ know, just days after his Golden Globes win, five women – including four of his former students – accused James of inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior in a report published by the Los Angeles Times.
James denied the claims on Late Night with Seth Myers.
