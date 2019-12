Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jason also spoke about how difficult it was to get back on tour after the mass shooting. “It was rough,” he confessed. “The best thing for me was the fact that my wife was there and went through it, my band was there and went through it, my crew, everybody. We kind of leaned on each other and talked through it, nobody kept it bottled up. If you had a breakdown, you kind of had it in front of everybody and everybody knew what was going on.”