Jason Momoa is setting the record straight. The Aquaman star, 40, took to his Instagram page to issue an apology to Chris Pratt, 40, for using a plastic water bottle in an advertisement.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jason Momoa is setting the record straight. The Aquaman star, 40, took to his Instagram page to issue an apology to Chris Pratt, 40, for using a plastic water bottle in an advertisement.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!