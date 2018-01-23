Jealous? Princess Beatrice Has Yet To Congratulate Baby Sister Eugenie On Her Engagement

Jack Brooksbank. Their wedding will take place in August at St. George’s Chapel in Windor Castle, the exact same place that It was announced on Monday that Eugenie got engaged to her longtime boyfriend. Their wedding will take place in August at St. George’s Chapel in Windor Castle, the exact same place that Meghan Markle Prince Harry will have their wedding in May.

Her mother, Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, has been on a Twitter storm in excitement over Eugenie & Jack’s engagement. Her father, Prince Andrew, echoed similar sentiments by saying that he was “really thrilled” over the news.

Still, no word from Eugenie’s older sister, who is expected to be a bridesmaid come her wedding day in August. Although she was seen out at church on Sunday, she did not make a comment or congratulate her sister publicly. So why so hush hush?

Perhaps she’s still distraught over the end of her 10-year relationship with ex-boyfriend Dave Clark? They broke up in August of 2016, and to add insult to injury, he got engaged only a year later to New York advertising executive Lynn Anderson.

Now, social media users have shared their concerns over Beatrice’s well-being as she is the last single royal of marriageable age. One user sympathized with her as she also is the only single one left in her circle of friends.

Another wondered whether if, in royal circles, she's now considered to be 'on the shelf’, or in other words, an old maid. Will the news of her sister’s engagement hurt her in the long run, or will she be able to find true love after being heartbroken by her ex Dave?