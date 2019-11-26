Photo credit: Shutterstock

“When I wasn’t with somebody, don’t come for me blogs,” she began. “When I was divorced, you don’t really have to keep up. You all of a sudden get this freedom. If you are divorced, you know what I’m talking about. You all of a sudden let it go and you’re like ‘Let me do me for a second and let me just see what happens.’ Yo, I got curly a** hair and I didn’t know," she blurted out to the stunned audience.