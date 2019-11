Photo credit: MEGA

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham brought her daughter Sophia along for the night . “As a single parent, I know how hard it is when our kids start wanting to explore makeup, shave their legs, wax their brow, want to start wearing [bras], use deodorant, curiosity and puberty start,” Farrah wrote on Instagram after the IAIs. “I’m [grateful] and thankful we stand together so she knows I don’t judge her like the world may. I embrace her fun clothing, beauty, hair, health and many more trends so she can explore and find her true self without any more hardships along her way of maturing into her best self.”