Jeannie Mai Opens Up About What Caused Her Divorce From Freddy Harteis

Jeannie and Freddy were married for a very long time, ten years, prior to them divorcing in October of 2017

Rumors swirled over the reason for the marriage ending, in particular over Jeannie’s desire to not have children, which she discussed on today’s episode of The Real.

Cohost Loni Love asked “Do you think your ex-husband wanting children, was that a major decision in you wanting to get a divorce?”

"That was definitely one of the main… one of the big main factors, because when we were dating I was always very vocal, cuz I’ll never lead a man on, when I know that I didn’t want to have children,” Jeannie confessed.

“So I was always honest about that, and we were both so young, it was about 14 years ago. I think he also thought ‘You know what? We’re so in love, I don’t want that either’. And to be honest, he could’ve been happy not having children with me,” she continued.

"But when you see… when you physically see how a man is with a child, that a man really desires to be a father, and you know that you are that block between that happening, you just don’t feel right about it.” Loni commended Jeannie for saying that and not being selfish in her relationship.