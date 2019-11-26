Photo credit: MEGA

On October 31, Jenelle announced that she split with her husband of two years. “I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” the Instagram statement read. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”