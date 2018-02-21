REALITY TV
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
OK! Exclusive

Jeremy Calvert BLASTS Jenelle Evans & David Eason Over Chilling Gun Photos

February 21, 2018 15:00PM

The 'TM2' dad claims the two posted the photos to be 'relevant.'

Jeremy Calvert isn’t one to hold back! Last night, Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, was fired from the MTV reality show following his homophobic Twitter rant. However, the Twitter rant wasn’t the only backlash the two experienced within the last week. On Valentine’s Day, David shared photos of Jenelle holding a gun on the same day the tragic Florida school shooting occurred. In an exclusive interview with OKMagazine.com, Jeremy revealed his thoughts on the chilling photos.

Jeremy Calvert BLASTS Jenelle Evans & David Eason Over Chilling Gun Photos

Back to intro
1/10
David took to Instagram to share a photo of his wife posing with a gun on Valentine's Day, which was the same day as the tragic Florida school shooting. Many users were quick to slam the photos which many called "disturbing" and "disgusting."
"They did that to fire up the tabloids and to be relevant," Jeremy said in an exclusive interview with OKMagazine.com about David posting those photos that day.
Jeremy took to Instagram live and other social media pages to slam David and Jenelle for sharing the gun photos the same day as the Florida shooting. However, some were quick to call him a "hypocrite" since he, as well as his 5-year-old daughter Addie, own guns.
"I would never post a photo like that on the same day as a tragedy," he insisted. The reality star explained how his daughter did get two guns for Christmas, however, "she cannot get to them, they are in a safe." He added, "Gun safety is important."
"I would rather a woman know how to work a gun to protect herself," he said regarding his daughter owning guns. His ex-wife and Addie's mom, Leah Messer, is clearly fine with their daughter owning the two guns, as he stated in his Instagram captions.
Jeremy didn't just slam Jenelle and her husband over the gun photos, he also had a few things to say about David's Teen Mom 2 firing.
"I'm very surprised," Jeremy told OKMagazine.com exclusively on MTV firing David. However, he is happy that MTV took action right away.
Not one to go on social media often, Jeremy admitted to seeing the tweets for himself after going on Twitter yesterday morning and was completely shocked. "I didn't think it appropriate," he said of David's remarks about the LGBT community. "I wasn't raised that way!"
Before MTV announced they are parting ways with MTV, Jenelle attempted to apologize for her husband's actions, but Jeremy wasn't falling for it! When asked his thoughts on the apology statement, Jeremy replied, "That apology was bulls**t!"
What are you thoughts on Jeremy's response regarding the gun photos? Are you shocked David was fired? Let us know in the comments section!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in REALITY TV

ONE YEAR AGO, TODAY
See Inside 'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans' Proposal From David Eason!