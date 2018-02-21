Jeremy Calvert BLASTS Jenelle Evans & David Eason Over Chilling Gun Photos

"They did that to fire up the tabloids and to be relevant," Jeremy said in an exclusive interview with OKMagazine.com about David posting those photos that day.

Jeremy took to Instagram live and other social media pages to slam David and Jenelle for sharing the gun photos the same day as the Florida shooting. However, some were quick to call him a "hypocrite" since he, as well as his 5-year-old daughter Addie, own guns.

"I would never post a photo like that on the same day as a tragedy," he insisted. The reality star explained how his daughter did get two guns for Christmas, however, "she cannot get to them, they are in a safe." He added, "Gun safety is important."

"I would rather a woman know how to work a gun to protect herself," he said regarding his daughter owning guns. His ex-wife and Addie's mom, Leah Messer, is clearly fine with their daughter owning the two guns, as he stated in his Instagram captions.

"I'm very surprised," Jeremy told OKMagazine.com exclusively on MTV firing David. However, he is happy that MTV took action right away.



Not one to go on social media often, Jeremy admitted to seeing the tweets for himself after going on Twitter yesterday morning and was completely shocked. "I didn't think it appropriate," he said of David's remarks about the LGBT community. "I wasn't raised that way!"

Before MTV announced they are parting ways with MTV, Jenelle attempted to apologize for her husband's actions, but Jeremy wasn't falling for it! When asked his thoughts on the apology statement, Jeremy replied, "That apology was bulls**t!"