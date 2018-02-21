Jeremy Calvert Slams Jenelle Evans & Husband David Eason's Apology For Homophobic Twitter Rant

"I'm very surprised," Jeremy told OKMagazine.com exclusively on MTV firing David. However, he is happy that MTV took action right away.



Not one to go on social media often, Jeremy admitted to seeing the tweets for himself after going on Twitter yesterday morning and was left completely shocked. "I didn't think it was appropriate," he said of David's remarks about the LGBT community. "I wasn't raised that way!"

Hours before MTV fired Jenelle's husband for the show, she released a statement that didn't go over well with her co-stars, including Jeremy. She said, “David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on.”

She continued, “David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and Davids close friends. We attended Farrah’s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left. We are sorry for the comments that were made."

When asked his thoughts on the apology, Jeremy replied, "That apology was bulls**t!"

Kailyn Lowry, Randy Houska, Leah Messer and more, furious...MTV took action! As previously reported, hours after David's shocking homophoic Twitter rant left fans, as well as MTV stars such asand more, furious...MTV took action!

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him,” the network said in a statement released on February 20, 2018," the statement read.