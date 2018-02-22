Ouch!
Companies Pull Advertisements From 'Teen Mom' After Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason's Homophobic Rant
MTV fired the reality star spouse late Tuesday night.
The drama continues for MTV, Teen Mom, Jenelle Evans, and David Eason! Hours after the company announced they have fired Jenelle’s husband following his homophobic Twitter rant, companies have confirmed they are pulling their advertisements from the show.
