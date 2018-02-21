Is He OK?
Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason SHAVES HIS HEAD After 'Teen Mom 2' Firing
See the shocking photos the MTV reality star shared.
Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, had quite the day yesterday after MTV announced they were firing the Teen Mom 2 star following his shocking homophobic Twitter rant. The mother-of-three shared a jaw dropping video to her Instagram story of her husband and third baby daddy shaving his head.
