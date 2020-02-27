Photo credit: Instagram

As fans may remember, in October 2019 months after the dog killing scandal, Jenelle announced that she left David after two years of marriage. "I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make change,” she wrote on Instagram. "I’m starting that now. The kids are I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”