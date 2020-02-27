Jenelle Evans has a new dog less than a year after David Eason shot and killed their pet Nugget. The fired Teen Mom 2 star shared the shocking news on her blog.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jenelle Evans has a new dog less than a year after David Eason shot and killed their pet Nugget. The fired Teen Mom 2 star shared the shocking news on her blog.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!