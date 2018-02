According to RadarOnline.com , MTV currently has no crew in North Carolina, where Jenelle and David live.

“It seems like MTV is done filming with Jenelle for the season,” an insider told the site. “They have enough footage of Jenelle for this season. Her status for another season is what they’re discussing now, if they’ll fire her from the next one.”

“Jenelle’s filming is not happening right now and it may not happen for the rest of the season,” the insider dished.

Following his homophobic rant on Twitter, MTV fired David.

Kailyn Lowry, Jeremy Calvert, Randy Houska and many fellow MTV stars all blasted David over his comments.

With Jenelle's future with the show still unknown, former Teen Mom 2 star Mackenzie Mckee is filming again with MTV and could possibly be Jenelle's replacement.