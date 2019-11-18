Photo credit: MTV

In October 2019, Jenelle announced that she is splitting from her husband of 2 years, David Eason. "I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make change,” she wrote on Instagram.