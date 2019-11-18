Jenelle Evans is coming clean about that shocking photo from the Teen Mom: Unseen Moments set. The fired MTV star left fans confused after sharing the photo on Snapchat.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jenelle Evans is coming clean about that shocking photo from the Teen Mom: Unseen Moments set. The fired MTV star left fans confused after sharing the photo on Snapchat.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!