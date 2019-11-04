Photo credit: INSTARImages

According to IMDb, The Morning Show gives viewers “An inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out this daily televised ritual.” On the show, Reese plays Bradley, an activist and journalist who gets a role on a morning talk show with seasoned cohost Alex, played by Jennifer. The first three episodes of The Morning Show premiered on November 1 on AppleTV+.