Could Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston be rekindling the flame years after their messy breakup? Almost 15 years after their 2005 split, sources revealed that the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star and the Friends alum “have a real bond.”
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Could Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston be rekindling the flame years after their messy breakup? Almost 15 years after their 2005 split, sources revealed that the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star and the Friends alum “have a real bond.”
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!