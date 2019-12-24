Photo credit: Shutterstock

Jennifer and Brad tied the knot in 2000 and parted ways five years later. The Ad Astra star began dating his Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie in 2005. Angelina, 44, and Brad went on to have six children — Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 — and they married in 2014. However, the Maleficent actress and Brad broke up in 2016. The love triangle between Brad, Angelina and Jen that subsequently followed cemented itself as one of Hollywood's biggest scandals.