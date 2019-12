Photo credit: shutterstock

"[Brad and Jennifer] have been in touch a few times since her birthday and are keeping it friendly," the insider added. In February, Brad attended Jennifer's 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. An insider told OK! at the time, “They had such a nice time and were reminded of what they once had." The two decided to hang out once more since they barely got time to speak at her party.