Photo credit: Instagram

Jen’s social media debut came just a month after she and her Friends costars celebrated the 25th anniversary of their series on September 19. “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us! I love these guys! @_schwim_ @lisakudrow @mleblanc #seriouslyjen? #youtoomatthew #friends,” Courteney wrote on Instagram.



What are your thoughts on Jennifer's response? Sound off in the comments below!