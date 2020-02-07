Photo credit: INSTARImages

He added, “If Jennifer Aniston knows how to use BitTorrent, I’ll eat my f**king shoe. One of the most significant differences between us was that I was tweeting. There was a rumor that I had been dumped because I was tweeting too much. That wasn’t it, but that was a big difference. The brunt of her success came before TMZ and Twitter. I think she’s still hoping it goes back to 1998.”