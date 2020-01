Photo credit: INSTARImages

According to an eyewitness for InTouch, Jennifer “couldn’t stop smiling” when she came into the press room after chatting with Brad backstage. “She was cracking jokes with reporters,” the eyewitness added . “Reporters were commenting that this was the happiest they’ve ever seen her, the best mood they ever witnessed from the typically press-shy, more closed off Jen.” She also beamed when she found out Brad stopped in his tracks to watch her moment onstage.