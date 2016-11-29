NEWS
Open side menu button
Open search bar button
Send us scoop form close button

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

Jennifer lawrence boyfriend relationship darren aronofsky dating hero View Gallery
Too Fast?

Too Fast? Friends Fear For Jennifer Lawrence’s New Romance With Darren Aronofsky

November 29, 2016 11:02AM

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Too Fast? Friends Fear For Jennifer Lawrence’s New Romance With Darren Aronofsky

Close gallery popup button
Back to intro
1/9

Talk about a turnaround! Jennifer Lawrence went from saying she was, “lonely every Saturday night,” to being head over heels for a new guy in her life in just a matter of months.

The 26-year-old actress’ new relationship with movie director Darren Aronofsky, 47, is moving quickly. A source told Grazia that after only three months of dating J.Law has given Darren the keys to her Los Angeles home and even invited him to live with her whenever he is in town.

“Although she was initially reluctant to date Darren, he won her over and she’s really staring to think he could be the man she’s been waiting for,” an insider revealed to the mag. “It’s turning into something serious, and she’s already told friends that she could actually see herself settling down with him.”

“She’s says he’s different to everyone else she’s dated,” a source said. “Darren is mature and grounded.”

While J. Law may be blinded by love her friends sure aren’t as they are not only worried that she may be moving too fast but also that she’s doing so with the wrong guy.

“Darren has a reputation as Hollywood’s Mr. Nasty within the industry and friends are worried that he could be equally cut-throat in his personal life,” an insider confessed. “He has two broken engagements behind him, and they’d hate for Jennifer to wind up hurt.”

However, Jennifer isn’t concerned about Darren’s past and is just following her heart.

“She’s brushed off any doubts and says she wants to lead with her heart. But she’s more vulnerable than people realize,” the source continued. “Everyone is just hoping that it works out.”

What do you think of Jennifer’s new boo and his “nasty” ways? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Watch! 'RHOD' Star Stephanie Hollman Says She Hasn't Spoken To Kameron In Months
REALITY TV Stephanie Hollman Interview Video
Watch! 'Below Deck' Star Tanner Sterback Reveals He Has A New Girlfriend
REALITY TV Tanner Sterback New Girlfriend 'Below Deck' Video
'Below Deck' Star Tanner Hints That Sparks Start To Fly When Rhylee Returns!
REALITY TV Tanner Sterback 'Below Deck' Rhylee's Return Interview Video
Bravolebrities Reveal Whose Closet They Would Raid & Answer More Juicy Questions!
REALITY TV Eva Marcille At BravoCon Bravolebrities Questions
'VPR' Stars Stassi Schroeder & Lala Kent Talk Being 'Bridezillas' & Wedding Plans
COUPLES vpr-pp
Teddi Mellencamp Reveals She Thought Mold Was Making Her Sick, Not Pregnancy
BABIES Teddi Mellencamp Pregnancy Details PP
Watch! Jerry O’Connell & Alfonso Ribeiro Reveal Their Freakiest DMs
NEWS jerry-o-connel--pp
'Real Housewives Of Orange County' Star Kelly Dodd Confirms Her Wedding Date
REALITY TV kelly-dodd