Too Fast? Friends Fear For Jennifer Lawrence’s New Romance With Darren Aronofsky

Talk about a turnaround! Jennifer Lawrence went from saying she was, “lonely every Saturday night,” to being head over heels for a new guy in her life in just a matter of months.

The 26-year-old actress’ new relationship with movie director Darren Aronofsky, 47, is moving quickly. A source told Grazia that after only three months of dating J.Law has given Darren the keys to her Los Angeles home and even invited him to live with her whenever he is in town.

“Although she was initially reluctant to date Darren, he won her over and she’s really staring to think he could be the man she’s been waiting for,” an insider revealed to the mag. “It’s turning into something serious, and she’s already told friends that she could actually see herself settling down with him.”

“She’s says he’s different to everyone else she’s dated,” a source said. “Darren is mature and grounded.”

While J. Law may be blinded by love her friends sure aren’t as they are not only worried that she may be moving too fast but also that she’s doing so with the wrong guy.

“Darren has a reputation as Hollywood’s Mr. Nasty within the industry and friends are worried that he could be equally cut-throat in his personal life,” an insider confessed. “He has two broken engagements behind him, and they’d hate for Jennifer to wind up hurt.”

However, Jennifer isn’t concerned about Darren’s past and is just following her heart.

“She’s brushed off any doubts and says she wants to lead with her heart. But she’s more vulnerable than people realize,” the source continued. “Everyone is just hoping that it works out.”