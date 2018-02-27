Jennifer Lawrence Goes Full On Vixen With Red Lip & Busty Gown At ‘Red Sparrow’ Screening

J. Law immediately had heads turn once she stepped onto the red carpet in a long black gown with a semi-sheer top that definitely showed off her assets.

This came exactly a week after the 27-year-old clapped back at haters who told her to cover up after wearing her last plunging number that showed just as much cleavage. “You think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf?" she blasted them on Facebook. "I would have stood in the snow for that dress...This is sexist, this ridiculous, this is not feminism." BURN.

Last night, the actress had her hair swept up into an elegant bun showing off her stunning teardrop earrings.

She completed her gothic glam look with dramatic makeup including a smoky eye and deep red lipstick.

Given her jaw-dropping style these days, fans have been anticipating what she’ll wear at next week’s Oscar ceremony.