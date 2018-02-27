STYLE
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Slay

Jennifer Lawrence Goes Full On Vixen With Red Lip & Busty Gown At ‘Red Sparrow’ Screening

February 27, 2018 12:01PM

The actress is clearly unbothered by criticism about her daring fashion choices

Jennifer Lawrence has never been one to do what is expected of her, even after haters came down on her for showing too much skin at a recent red carpet. Her response has always been to keep doing her, and that’s just what she did at a Tuesday night screening of her latest movie, Red Sparrow, in New York City. Click through to see the pics!

Jennifer Lawrence Goes Full On Vixen With Red Lip & Busty Gown At ‘Red Sparrow’ Screening

Back to intro
1/6
J. Law immediately had heads turn once she stepped onto the red carpet in a long black gown with a semi-sheer top that definitely showed off her assets.
This came exactly a week after the 27-year-old clapped back at haters who told her to cover up after wearing her last plunging number that showed just as much cleavage. “You think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf?" she blasted them on Facebook. "I would have stood in the snow for that dress...This is sexist, this ridiculous, this is not feminism." BURN.
Last night, the actress had her hair swept up into an elegant bun showing off her stunning teardrop earrings.
She completed her gothic glam look with dramatic makeup including a smoky eye and deep red lipstick.
Given her jaw-dropping style these days, fans have been anticipating what she’ll wear at next week’s Oscar ceremony.
What do you think about J. Law's look at last night’s Red Sparrow screening? What style would you like to see her in at next week’s Oscars? And what do you think about Ross’s surprise visit? Sound off in the comment section! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in STYLE

Exclusive
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE