Slay
Jennifer Lawrence Goes Full On Vixen With Red Lip & Busty Gown At ‘Red Sparrow’ Screening
The actress is clearly unbothered by criticism about her daring fashion choices
Jennifer Lawrence has never been one to do what is expected of her, even after haters came down on her for showing too much skin at a recent red carpet. Her response has always been to keep doing her, and that’s just what she did at a Tuesday night screening of her latest movie, Red Sparrow, in New York City. Click through to see the pics!
