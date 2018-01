The singer paired her denim jeans with a black-and-white plaid shirt that she accessorized with a flashy “Jennifer” necklace, aviator shades, and hoop earrings. Alex kept it classy in a grey suit and was all smiles.

Check out this sideview!

The two have been gushing about one another since their relationship was made public in April. She told HOLA/USA previously, “I’m in a good relationship. I feel like I can say that for the first time – I don’t know – maybe ever,” she said.

She continued, “And not that I didn’t have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I’ve been where I feel like we really make each other better. We complement each other, and there’s really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there’s a different selflessness in the love that’s beautiful and different. And healthy!”