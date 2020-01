Photo credit: INSTARImages

The “Dinero” singer also told GQ that she found inspiration for Ramona from her character’s independence and her own upbringing. “For me, who grew up with my sister sleeping in the same bed, and then went from one relationship to the other, playing that character, and having to be that independent and in charge, I was just like, 'God, this is so empowering,'” she told the outlet.