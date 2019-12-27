Jennifer Lopez isn’t the type to lounge around in her pajamas during the holiday season! The singer showed off her amazing body in white leggings and a sweatshirt as she squeezed in a post-Christmas workout in Miami on December 26.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jennifer Lopez isn’t the type to lounge around in her pajamas during the holiday season! The singer showed off her amazing body in white leggings and a sweatshirt as she squeezed in a post-Christmas workout in Miami on December 26.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!