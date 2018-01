The 47-year-old bared her midriff while wearing an olive green turtleneck crop top sweater and black leggings.

Alex went for a more casual look than usual, showing his style in denim jeans and a jacket. Fans are used to seeing him in a suit these days, but he clearly was in the mood for something different.

While all eyes are usual on Jenny from the block, she made sure all attention was on Alex, and snapped some pictures of him outside of the Hotel Bel Air.

The couple looked happy as they hopped into their luxurious red Rolls Royce after snapping photos.