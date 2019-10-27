trending in COUPLES
- Did Blake Shelton Pop The Question? Gwen Stefani Responds To Engagement Rumors
- Teresa Giudice Ready To Divorce Husband Joe After Family Trip To Italy
- ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Alum Lilly Ghalichi And Husband Dara Mir Call Off Divorce
- Anna Faris & Michael Barrett Are Engaged After Two Years Of Dating
- Dolores & Jennifer Predict Teresa & Joe Giudice's Future & It's Very Bleak
Wedding bells will be ringing very soon for Angelina Pivarnick. The Jersey Shore star began the final countdown to her impeding wedding to fiancé Chris Larangeira when she celebrated her bridal shower with friends and family on October 26.
View this post on Instagram
My lovely bridesmaids and maid of honor. Thank you for such a special day today. I wouldn’t of done it without you guys. @deenanicole @carissataub @dolceaestheticsny @alana_brooke12 thank u @2oakproductions for djin this party @booth_babe for capturing our photos @thebeautysuiteny @anjali_artistry for makeup and @angelhairext @lauras_extensions for my amazing hair. @elle_newyork for the display of my robes. @confectionsofarockstar for my amazing cake I loved it. My amazing dress @ladyblacktie I loved everything everyone !!! Thank you I couldn’t thank everyone enough ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #bridalshower #love
A post shared by AnGeLiNa MARiE ™ (@angelinamtv) on
View this post on Instagram
Pony life @insertnamehere 🦄💃🏻🤳🏼 . . . . . #naturalhaircommunity #amazingnaturalhair #naturalhairblogger #naturallyshesdope #curlbox #kinks2curls #babyhair #curlyhairstyles #hairlovers #healthyhairjourney #respectmyhair #naturalhairjourney #naturalhairdaily #ponytail #curlswithlove #amazinghair #hairlover #healthy via @hashtagexpert
A post shared by AnGeLiNa MARiE ™ (@angelinamtv) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy two year anniversary to my better half @chris_e_piss_e two years of craziness with you. Even though you drive me insane u are my best friend and the way you love our animals makes me love u even more. Happy 2 years babe ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #twoyears #fiance #mypaininass
A post shared by AnGeLiNa MARiE ™ (@angelinamtv) on
View this post on Instagram
More from last night with @hannamantana at @wicked_musical ❤️❤️❤️ #wickedthemusical #nyc #funnight
A post shared by AnGeLiNa MARiE ™ (@angelinamtv) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!