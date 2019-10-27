Zack apologized for his behavior. "I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for. Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me," he wrote in an Instagram post earlier this month. "I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well. I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make certain that nothing like this ever happens again, in any way regardless of the outcome."