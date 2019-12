Photo credit: Shutterstock

Sammi opted not to return for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premiered in April 2018. “I have chosen not to join the show because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship. I am not the same person as I was [sic] 22,” Sammi said in a statement at the time. “At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations.”