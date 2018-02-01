Here Comes The Groom
He’s Available! 'Jersey Shore' Cast Is Trying REALLY Hard To Get Pauly D A Wife
The boys walked around Miami with cards asking girls to marry him.
The OG cast of Jersey Shore have been living it up in Miami as they film their upcoming reboot called Family Vacation. Part of the experience, in particular for the boys, involve them becoming matchmakers for Pauly D. They were just spotted all over town carrying cards that emphatically read, “Do you want to marry Pauly D?” Click through for the hilarious photos.
