Lap Dances & Beer Bongs: See The Wildest Moments Yet From ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'

January 22, 2018 15:01PM

Snooki, Ronnie, and the rest of the cast take over Miami.

The Jersey Shore cast has been in Miami less than a week filming their MTV reboot, Family Vacation, and already they’ve returned to their old ways! The famous crew, which includes Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, are back in the city and quickly taking over as they film scenes for the show. Click through to see the pics of their wildest moments yet!

Ronnie Magro and Pauly were already spotted fist pumping from a balcony at the Miami Hotel.
The two also already found themselves a beer bong to get the party started.
Snooki was spotted hamming it up with her fellow meatball Deena Cortese at The Clevelander Bar.
The mom of two has definitely been enjoying herself.
The ladies were joined by Jenni. The only girl missing was Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who opted not to return to the reboot.
At the Clevelander, Ronnie got himself a lap dance! The dad-to-be is expecting a baby girl with girlfriend Jen Harley.
In between lap dances, Ronnie twirled around his roommate Deena.
Meanwhile, Vinny Guadagnino showed off his buff bod as he got spray painted with the colors of the Italian flag!
Even Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino finally joined the party, just days after he pled guilty to tax evasion!
Do you think Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will be as wild as the original Jersey Shore? Sound off in the comments below!

