Lap Dances & Beer Bongs: See The Wildest Moments Yet From ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'

The Jersey Shore cast has been in Miami less than a week filming their MTV reboot, Family Vacation, and already they’ve returned to their old ways! The famous crew, which includes Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, are back in the city and quickly taking over as they film scenes for the show. Click through to see the pics of their wildest moments yet!