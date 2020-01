In November 2019, Deena admitted that it has been hard filming Jersey Shore because it takes time away from being a mom. "The show is an opportunity for my family. It’s such a headspace. I want to just be with [CJ] 24-7, but at the same time this show gives him opportunities and I love being with my roommates. So it’s such a double-edged sword, you know? But at the end of the day, I know the show is good for him and I have to work too. Luckily I can be mostly a stay at home mom. It just takes me away here and there. I just love being with him," she told Us Weekly