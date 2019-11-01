trending in REALITY TV

Jenni “JWoww” Farley looked back at her messy divorce from ex-husband Roger Mathews on the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Following her talk with Angelina Pivarnick about their feud over her boyfriend Zack Carpinello, JWoww opened up about her split with pal Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

 

