Photo credit: Mike Sorrentino Instagram

The Jersey Shore star revealed in September that he started doing intermittent fasting while he was in prison . "I went to sleep every night at 10 p.m. I woke up every morning at 7 a.m. and did cardio for about an hour," he told ET. "I was practicing intermittent fasting while I was in prison. My window of intermittent fasting was between 16 and 17 hours on the weekdays, and 18 and 19 hours on the weekends."