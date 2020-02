Snooki recently shocked by fans by announcing she was leaving Jersey Shore after this season to spend more time with her kids. She discussed her decision on the December 6 episode of her podcast It's Happening With Snooki and Joey. "I’m thankful for Jersey Shore and my fans. I love you so much and don't hate me for my decision, but I have to do what's best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore. I just can’t do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me. I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kids," she said.