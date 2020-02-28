trending in REALITY TV
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed off her best moves as she worked the pole and twerked at the strip club on the season premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday, February 26. The reality star, along with castmates Deena Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, and Angelina Pivarnick, got wild at the gentleman’s club after a competitive game of bowling at the local alley.
sup girl ? #teamnaturalhairline
Queen pick your crown up dust it off and keep moving along 👑 ❤️. Makeup by @anjali_artistry 💄💋
A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on
Press week with my roomies🔥🖤 #MyLastSeason
Obsessed with all my jumpsuits @thesnookishop 💙🔥
