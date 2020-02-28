trending in REALITY TV

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed off her best moves as she worked the pole and twerked at the strip club on the season premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday, February 26. The reality star, along with castmates Deena Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, and Angelina Pivarnick, got wild at the gentleman’s club after a competitive game of bowling at the local alley.

