Photo credit: Shutterstock

Ronnie proceeded to write a long message and accuse Jen of trying to ruin his life. "I refuse to sit back anymore, and let a mentally unstable person ruin my name, take my daughter, try to take my freedom with lies. I am standing up for myself & my daughter and everyone else this person has been trying to hurt over the past week. Upset because I've moved on with my life. I refuse to be bullied!!! I am a great father, an amazing person! I've been harassed for the last 2 weeks, people I care about being harrassed having fake stories being made up! Enough is enough! Let's the world know the truth," he wrote.