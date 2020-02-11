Photo credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

After the hearing, Lisa told Us Weekly that she and Jen “are very pleased that today the judge put on the record that Mr. Ortiz is in violation of the restraining order and admonished his attorney for him to stop it and to knock it off, which he should.” Ronnie’s attorney told the publication that he and the reality star ”want to resolve this and do what’s best for their child,” referring to the couple’s 22-month old daughter, Ariana.