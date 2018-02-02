Party's Here
'Jersey Shore' Surprise? Fans Think Sammi 'Sweetheart' Is In Miami After Posting Beachy Photo
She's the only OG member not seen filming for the upcoming 'Family Vacation'.
The entire OG cast of Jersey Shore has been out and about Miami for a couple of weeks now as they are filming the reboot called Family Vacation… minus one in particular. Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has been absent from all filming up until this point, but a photo she just shared on her Instagram is lighting up social media, as fans think she may be down in the MIA! Click-through for all the details.
