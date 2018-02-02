REALITY TV
'Jersey Shore' Surprise? Fans Think Sammi 'Sweetheart' Is In Miami After Posting Beachy Photo

February 2, 2018 16:11PM

She's the only OG member not seen filming for the upcoming 'Family Vacation'.

The entire OG cast of Jersey Shore has been out and about Miami for a couple of weeks now as they are filming the reboot called Family Vacation… minus one in particular.  Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has been absent from all filming up until this point, but a photo she just shared on her Instagram is lighting up social media, as fans think she may be down in the MIA!  Click-through for all the details.

'Jersey Shore' Surprise? Fans Think Sammi 'Sweetheart' Is In Miami After Posting Beachy Photo

Back to intro
1/6
It was announced back in late November that the original cast of Jersey Shore would be doing a reboot, but Sammi was not listed as being part of the upcoming series.
Since then, the cast has been seen all over Miami, where they look to be having a blast.  The boys of the show recently scouted the city in hopes that they could find Pauly D a wife.
Fans thought the reason for her not returning had to do with her ex-boyfriend and current cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.  Ronnie, however, debunked any of those rumors in an interview with TooFab, where he said that they've all moved on and he would be fine if she decided to return.
Sammi has moved on in the love department, as she's been in a relationship with fellow New Jersey native Christian Biscardi since the early summer.  She just posted a photo of them in some sort of tropical "beachy" setting, which has made fans go crazy in thinking she's actually in Miami!
"Happiest girl in the world," she captioned the sunny photo that she posted on Thursday.  Her followers lit up the comments section about her potentially being in MIA, saying "Where are you?? Miami  #PlotTwist love you, so happy you’re happy!!!" and "Miami perhaps?"  Could Sammi be making a surprise appearance and actually be part of the upcoming reboot after all?
Do you think Sammi is in Miami for the Jersey Shore reboot?  Sound off in the comments! 

