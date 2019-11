Photo credit: MTV

"Last night was crazy," Angelina tells Vinny in the clip. "The weirdest thing is I saw you guys dancing at Drai’s and he grabbed you. What the f**k was that?” Vinny responds. "You saw it! Thank God. I wasn’t dreaming," Angelina exclaims. "Jenni was right here, you were next to him and he grabbed you and was touching your a**. That was weird," Vinny details. "Oh, his hand was all over that s**t. I don’t know, I can’t put my finger on the kid. In all honesty, I felt that he got too comfortable way too quick with me. It wasn’t normal," Angelina says. "That whole situation was weird. I mean, I wouldn’t do that," Vinny explains.