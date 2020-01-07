Photo credit: TLC

Jessa opened up about her son’s speech delays during an episode of Counting On in November 2019. “We realized probably since he was about 18 months old that he wasn’t communicating like his older brother did at that age or other kids did at that age,” she said in a confessional with her husband. “We realize that each kid grows at their own pace but he’s not really catching on. He’s not really to talk and communicate what he wants. A lot of times its just grunts and pointing and that kind of thing.”