Jessica Alba Tries To Hide Pregnancy Belly As Her Bump Continues To Grow!

November 17, 2017 10:21AM

She’s expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren.

Jessica Alba has been beaming from ear to ear over the past couple of months, as she is expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren!  The Honest Company co-founder, who was the guest judge on the season finale of Project Runway last night, was just seen out and about in Los Angeles trying to hide her ever growing pregnancy belly to the best of her abilities!  Click-through to see the gorgeous pics. 

Jessica was seen leaving lunch yesterday at Urth Caffe in Beverly Hills
She looked simply smashing in her black duster, long black dress and sunglasses as she sipped her drink and headed out for the day.
There’s no denying how visible her baby bump is getting, even though she did her best to hide it!
Although this outfit was a bit loose, she had no problem showing off her belly when she recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show in New York City in a form fitting dress that looked stunning on her.
This pregnancy for her and Cash is incredibly special, as she announced last month that they are having their first boy!  Her newborn son will join her daughters Honor and Haven, who will be on big sister duties soon!
What are your thoughts on Jessica’s gorgeous pregnancy glow?  Sound off in the comments! 

