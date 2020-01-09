Jessica Simpson loves to snuggle with her daughter Birdie Mae! In a post uploaded to Instagram on Thursday, January 9, the singer reflected on having to resist embracing her 9-month-old after getting hit with the flu.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jessica Simpson loves to snuggle with her daughter Birdie Mae! In a post uploaded to Instagram on Thursday, January 9, the singer reflected on having to resist embracing her 9-month-old after getting hit with the flu.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!