After the event, Jessica and Eric, 40, drove home to prepare for their own Halloween bash. She dressed up as country star Willie Nelson and as she got ready, she “zoned out.” The former NFL star asked his wife if he wanted to help get their kids ready for the party, however, the Dukes of Hazzard actress said she wasn't in any state to help. “I was terrified of letting them see me in that shape,” Jessica continued in her book. “I am ashamed to say that I don’t know who got them into their costumes that night.”