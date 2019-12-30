Work it Jessica Simpson! The “A Public Affair” singer showed off her amazing 100-pound weight loss during a ski trip to Aspen, Colorado. Jessica rocked some cool ski gear that accentuated her new slim figure during a winter vacation with her sister Ashlee Simpson.
Skiing with the kiddos today. This is far as I got...
Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds #ASPENEXTREME ❄️ @ashleesimpsonross @realevanross
6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 😜) My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder. 💚
I can’t believe this day is finally here! This is the cover of Open Book, my memoir, which is coming out February 4th. This book has been both the hardest and most rewarding experience of my career so far. I can’t wait to share it with you. Head to the link in my bio and preorder if you want to get to know all of me💚
Getting a family pic on Thanksgiving was a task, but we did it before the pajama change for the car ride home!! I woke up this morning with the continued warm and cozy feeling of gratitude. Hope everyone had a blessed Thanksgiving! 🧡
My 3 kiddos are all gonna be taller than me by the time they are 10 years old #shortmomproblems #BIRDIEMAE
