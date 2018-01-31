Is Jill Zarin Returning To ‘RHONY’ After Bobby’s Death?

Jill Zarin is still recovering from the tragic death of her husband Bobby, but she’s found a surprising source of support in her former Real Housewives of New York City co-stars. Although Jill left the show in 2011, the ladies reunited for Bobby’s funeral on January 15. Cameras were even there to capture the moment—particularly when Jill was comforted by her once worst enemy, Bethenny Frankel—and Jill has reportedly even made cameo appearances in the show since. While sources say Jill would love to be asked back to the show, Bravo is reportedly dragging its feet on making the former Housewife an offer!