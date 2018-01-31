REALITY TV
Is Jill Zarin Returning To ‘RHONY’ After Bobby’s Death?

January 31, 2018 10:15AM

The former fan favorite has been spotted filming scenes for the show.

Jill Zarin is still recovering from the tragic death of her husband Bobby, but she’s found a surprising source of support in her former Real Housewives of New York City co-stars. Although Jill left the show in 2011, the ladies reunited for Bobby’s funeral on January 15. Cameras were even there to capture the moment—particularly when Jill was comforted by her once worst enemy, Bethenny Frankel—and Jill has reportedly even made cameo appearances in the show since. While sources say Jill would love to be asked back to the show, Bravo is reportedly dragging its feet on making the former Housewife an offer!

A friend told Page Six that Jill is getting tired of making cameo appearances on the show without being offered a full time job. The source claimed that the show is taking advantage of the drama in Jill’s life.
“It’s not about the money, it’s about the respect,” the source close to Jill told the site. “To keep [having] her come on the show without any long-term offer — it feels disrespectful.”
The insider noted that while Jill isn’t interested in being on the show full time while she still mourns Bobby, it would at least be nice if Bravo made her an offer rather than strung her along.
“Jill doesn’t want to be a full-time member of the cast — she’s still dealing with losing Bobby. But the show means a lot to her, and it would be nice if they asked her to come back,” the insider explained.
On the day of Bobby’s funeral, the cast was spotted filming scenes outside of an Upper West Side memorial home just after the ceremony. The housewives spotted included Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Kelly Killoren Bensimon.
