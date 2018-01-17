NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Heartbreaking

Jill Zarin Reveals Painful Confession About Being Alone After Her Husband Bobby’s Passing

January 17, 2018 13:23PM

He lost his battle to thyroid cancer on Saturday at the age of 71.

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin has been going through one of the toughest times in her life, as her husband Bobby lost his battle with thyroid cancer on Saturday.  Now, the future for her as a widow and single woman looks to be just as tough, as she revealed a major reason as to why she’s scared to be alone.  Click-through for the details.  

Jill Zarin Reveals Painful Confession About Being Alone After Her Husband Bobby’s Passing

Back to intro
1/8
Bobby’s cancer journey was well documented during her 2008-2011 stint on RHONY, as he was originally diagnosed with thyroid cancer all the way back in 2009.  His medical crisis was also part of an on air blow up between her and Bethenny Frankel, who she claimed wasn’t supportive of her during his tough battle.
After she left the show, his cancer returned and metastasized to his lungs.  To make matters worse, doctors discovered a brain tumor in 2016, and his health continued to worsen ever since.  “I needed something to keep my mind going, so I started knitting him a blanket,” she revealed to PEOPLE magazine.  She gave him the finished product three days before his passing, which he used to snuggle up against. 
He died surrounded by loved ones at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering on Saturday.  “We all slept in the same room with Bobby,” she recalled.  "I slept in his bed.  His three children, Ally, and his sister slept on the floor and on chairs.  We were singing his favorite songs.”  
Jill was incredibly emotional at Bobby’s funeral over the weekend, as she was supported by several of her loved ones including Patti Stanger and RHONY cast mate Ramona Singer.  “I wasn’t sure if I could stand up here today,” she exclaimed to the fellow mourners.  
One good thing that has come out of Bobby’s passing is the reconnection between Bethenny and Jill, who talked briefly while at his funeral.  “I told her one of Bobby’s wishes was that we would become friends again and that this whole feud would be over,” she revealed.  “When we talked, she got very emotional.”  
Although she’s surrounded by loved ones in this trying time, Jill revealed that she’s terrified to be alone as she has always had a man up until this point in her life.  “I am scared to be alone.  I have never been alone ever in my life.  I’ve always had boyfriends and then I got married.”  
Jill remains upbeat, however, about Bobby always being with her regardless of his passing. “He’s here.  He’s here through his children.  He’s here through his friends.  He will definitely always be watching over me.” 
What are your thoughts on Jill’s painful confession?  Sound off in the comments. 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS