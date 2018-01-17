Jill Zarin Reveals Painful Confession About Being Alone After Her Husband Bobby’s Passing

RHONY, as he was originally diagnosed with thyroid cancer all the way back in 2009. His medical crisis was also part of an on air blow up between her and l, who she claimed wasn’t supportive of her during his tough battle. Bobby’s cancer journey was well documented during her 2008-2011 stint on, as he was originally diagnosed with thyroid cancer all the way back in 2009. His medical crisis was also part of an on air blow up between her and Bethenny Franke , who she claimed wasn’t supportive of her during his tough battle.

After she left the show, his cancer returned and metastasized to his lungs. To make matters worse, doctors discovered a brain tumor in 2016, and his health continued to worsen ever since. “I needed something to keep my mind going, so I started knitting him a blanket,” she revealed to PEOPLE magazine. She gave him the finished product three days before his passing, which he used to snuggle up against.

He died surrounded by loved ones at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering on Saturday. “We all slept in the same room with Bobby,” she recalled. "I slept in his bed. His three children, Ally, and his sister slept on the floor and on chairs. We were singing his favorite songs.”

and RHONY cast mate Jill was incredibly emotional at Bobby’s funeral over the weekend, as she was supported by several of her loved ones including Patti Stanger andcast mate Ramona Singer . “I wasn’t sure if I could stand up here today,” she exclaimed to the fellow mourners.

One good thing that has come out of Bobby’s passing is the reconnection between Bethenny and Jill, who talked briefly while at his funeral. “I told her one of Bobby’s wishes was that we would become friends again and that this whole feud would be over,” she revealed. “When we talked, she got very emotional.”

Although she’s surrounded by loved ones in this trying time, Jill revealed that she’s terrified to be alone as she has always had a man up until this point in her life. “I am scared to be alone. I have never been alone ever in my life. I’ve always had boyfriends and then I got married.”

Jill remains upbeat, however, about Bobby always being with her regardless of his passing. “He’s here. He’s here through his children. He’s here through his friends. He will definitely always be watching over me.”