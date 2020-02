Photo credit: TLC

Jinger shared a series of posts in January in which she reflected on her daughter’s fast growth . “I often wish Felicity could just stay this little forever. Each stage of her development seems to come so quickly, as she’s growing by leaps and bounds,” she wrote on January 29. “We have gone from carrying her everywhere, to her wanting to take the lead in our afternoon walks. They grow up fast! Stop and cherish each moment with your littles.”