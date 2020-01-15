Photo credit: TLC

However, Jeremy encouraged his Christian followers to not be judgmental of the rapper’s past. “If you listen to what Kanye is saying in his interviews, he is declaring his love to the Lord on the platform he’s had for many years. He’s simply declaring to the world what God has done for him,” he said. “Be careful that you don’t quickly disparage that telling him to ‘sit down,’ to ‘shut up,’ to ‘learn.’ He needs to decide what he needs to learn.”